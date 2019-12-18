Technavio has been monitoring the global allogeneic stem cells market and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.24 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 131-page research report with TOC on "Allogeneic Stem Cells Market Analysis Report by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), by application (regenerative therapy and drug discovery and development), and segment forecasts, 2020-2024".

The new product approvals and special drug designations are anticipated to boost the growth of the market. Based on the application, the allogeneic stem cells market has been segmented into regenerative therapy and drug discovery and development. Manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing innovations and improvisation in the development of regenerative therapies. Many of the regenerative therapeutic candidates have obtained approval for clinical trials in the US, Europe, and APAC due to the efficacy of allogeneic stem cell therapeutics. This is encouraging market players to launch new product lines to stimulate the overall product demand for stem or regenerative therapy using allogeneic stem cell therapeutics and provide better options for their customers. Thus, new product approvals are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Allogeneic Stem Cells Market Companies:

Biosolution Co. Ltd.

Biosolution Co. Ltd. is headquartered in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and operates the business under its Unified business segment. The company offers an allogeneic keratinocyte spread medication, Keraheal-Allo, that promotes skin regeneration.

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd.

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd. is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sales of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases. The company provides a mesenchymal stem cell product, Cymerus, which is used to treat graft-versus-host disease.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and operates under two business segments, namely Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Devices and Laboratory Equipment. The company offers a regenerative medical product, TEMCELL HS Injection, which uses human mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through its Unified business segment. The company provides OpRegen, which is currently being tested in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial. This product is intended for the treatment of dry AMD.

MEDIPOST Co. Ltd.

MEDIPOST Co. Ltd. is headquartered in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and offers products through its Unified business segment. The company provides an allogeneic umbilical cord blood-derived mesenchymal stem cell drug, CARTISTEM, which is used for the treatment of knee cartilage defects.

Allogeneic Stem Cells Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Regenerative therapy

Drug discovery and development

Allogeneic Stem Cells Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

