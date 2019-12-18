Zivo Bioscience, Inc.: Zivo Bioscience Announces Patent Filings for a Novel, Proprietary, Immune-Modulating/Anti-Inflammatory Molecular Complex

KEEGO HARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2019 / ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the commercialization of therapeutic and nutritional products derived from its proprietary algal cultures, announces today that the Company has filed patent applications to protect research and processes relating to immune modulation and inflammatory response in humans and animals. The research findings describe a novel polysaccharide molecular complex that has been optimized to inhibit inflammatory cytokine production, among other related modes of action. This most recent development is yet another breakthrough in a decade-long quest by the Company to develop novel products that address significant, global animal and human health problems.

The signaling pathways activated or inhibited by this novel molecular complex are implicated in a cluster of immune-related diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and potentially sepsis - a life-threatening condition that arises when the body's response to infection causes damage to its own tissues and organs.

The molecular complex represents a potential entry into the $25.0 billion-plus global rheumatoid arthritis market. In addition, the inflammatory bowel disease therapeutics market generated approximately $15.9 billion in revenues for 2017 according to Grand View Research, an independent research firm.

Another important aspect of this new development is that the molecular complex itself appears to be stable over time, and the process by which it can be replicated has been largely vetted. The Company is now moving forward to validate its processing protocols and plans to engage with academic researchers and private labs to conduct this work in Q1 2020, subject to the availability of funding. This would place ZIVO in a position to provide prospective licensees a product candidate with proof-of-concept in hand, as well as a production methodology. In terms of the Company's prospects, this opens up an entirely new avenue to monetize the intellectual property developed thus far.

This in no way minimizes the commercial viability of producing and marketing the Company's proprietary algal biomass as a functional food and nutraceutical ingredient, as there are other health and nutrition benefits attributed to the algal biomass, likely linked to other nutritional components present in the biomass. In fact, the beneficial effects observed in poultry research may indicate significant and substantial impact on the gut health of broilers, and attributed to prebiotic, micronutrient and vitamin components. Another international patent has been filed simultaneously to describe this beneficial effect.

Any positive impact on poultry gut health or growth promotion that minimizes overreliance on antibacterial, germicidal or antibiotic feed ingredients in the feed supply may be welcome news to consumers who've become increasingly wary of medicated feeds, unmetabolized active agents or the prospect of creating potentially drug-resistant pathogens.

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on the general benefits of autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including the timing of completion of a trial, actual future clinical trial results being different than the results the company has obtained to date, and the company's ability to secure funding. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

