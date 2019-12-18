BioNTech SE: BioNTech to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MAINZ, Germany, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) today announced that CEO and Co-founder Ugur Sahin, MD, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 7.30 am PST at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at https://biontech.de/ . The replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the conference.

About BioNTech

BioNTech was founded in 2008 on the understanding that every cancer patient's tumor is unique and therefore each patient's treatment should be individualized. Its cutting-edge pipeline includes individualized mRNA-based product candidates, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, novel checkpoint immunomodulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. BioNTech has established relationships with seven pharmaceutical collaborators, including Eli Lilly and Company, Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant and Pfizer, and has published over 150 peer-reviewed publications on its scientific approach.

