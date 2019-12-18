The Swiss technology group plans to concentrate German production in Hohenstein-Ernstthal, in Saxony from the middle of next year. Around 60 employees have been affected by the plant closure. Meyer Burger said it plans to continue offering wafer inspection products in future.From pv magazine Germany. Meyer Burger Technology AG plans to end production at its Zülpich site in Germany by the middle of next year. The Swiss company has been producing optical measuring and testing technology at the location under its Hennecke brand but plans to produce them at its main German site in Hohenstein-Ernstthal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...