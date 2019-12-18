Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Publication of supplementary prospectus

18 December 2019

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (the 'Company') has today published a supplementary prospectus (the 'Supplementary Prospectus') which is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the Company's prospectus published on 7 August 2019 (the 'Prospectus') in connection with the placing programme of up to 60,000,000 shares.

The Supplementary Prospectus is required following announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 30 September 2019, which constitute a significant new factor relating to information included in the Prospectus.

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

The Supplementary Prospectus will also be available shortly on the Company's website, www.finsburygt.com

A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus and Prospectus can be viewed at the offices of Frostrow Capital LLP, 25 Southampton Buildings, London WC2A 1AL.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised words and phrases in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Prospectus.

