Truckstop.com and Redwood Logistics Partner to Simplify Freight Booking Process

Partnership combines Truckstop.com marketplace and Book It Now technology with data science and carrier recommendation engines in Redwood's proprietary LoadRunner™ TMS

BOISE, ID and CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2019 / Truckstop.com, the largest neutral freight matching marketplace in North America, and Redwood Logistics, a next generation, tech-forward logistics provider, today announced plans to integrate Book it Now, a new instant load booking feature, within Redwood Logistics' proprietary transportation management system (TMS), LoadRunner™.

Following a year that held two of the best quarters of revenue in trucking history, the transportation industry has faced challenging business conditions in 2019. Recognizing a need to help customers save time and cut costs in the coming years, long-time partners, Truckstop.com and Redwood Logistics, will enable freight brokers and 3PLs of any size to further digitize the booking process by combining Book It Now technology within Truckstop.com with the data science and carrier recommendation engines Redwood has developed in LoadRunner™.

"Increased investment in technology and the introduction of new tools and services has created a lot of opportunity in our industry, but the tightening economy means companies need to be very strategic when it comes to growing their businesses," said Paris Cole, CEO, Truckstop.com. "Our goal has always been to help our customers find a better way to do business. One of the best ways we can do that is through strong partnerships with companies like Redwood."

Truckstop.com announced the general availability of Book It Now during FreightWaves LIVE Chicago in November of this year. Redwood Logistics, widely recognized for its tech-forward approach to logistics and transportation management, is one of the first companies to announce Book It Now integration.

"Redwood's growth is predicated on healthy, bilateral partnerships with each of our customers, carriers and vendors," said Jeffrey Leppert, Senior Vice President, Capacity Solutions at Redwood. "Truckstop.com and Redwood's relationship continues to morph past broker and load board and into a strategic engagement of value and trust. This relationship is rooted with our long-standing personal relationships and enhanced by leading edge technology developments like Book It Now."

As a trusted partner, Redwood Logistics brings additional scale and freight to the Truckstop.com marketplace. The Book It Now integration gives carriers and owner operators on Truckstop.com a frictionless way to work with Redwood Logistics at fair, negotiation-free rates.

"Redwood is committed to building a digital ecosystem that will more efficiently connect carriers and shippers. Utilizing the "Book it Now" functionality on the Truckstop.com platform will streamline the booking experience for carriers that we work with," said Michael Johnson, Executive Vice President of Strategy at Redwood.

Companies interested in adding Book It Now to their environments can contact Truckstop.com at tsi@truckstop.com or visit https://truckstop.com/product/integrations and apply to be a partner.

About Truckstop.com

For nearly 25 years, Truckstop.com has been a trusted partner for carriers and brokers in the spot market, giving them tools to be successful and efficient through the entire freight lifecycle. As the internet's largest neutral freight marketplace, Truckstop.com provides the scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers the freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their business. Whether on the road or in the office, Truckstop.com is the single source for products and solutions for the entire freight lifecycle. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move our industry forward, visit: www.truckstop.com.

About Redwood Logistics

Chicago-based Redwood Logistics is a next generation, tech-forward logistics provider that believes every company's needs are unique. For more than 18 years, the company has been providing solutions for moving and managing freight and sharing its knowledge across North America. Redwood Logistics is focused on making its customers more successful in their end markets by applying talented and motivated people, proven processes, and cutting-edge technologies to optimize their supply chain management efforts. For more information, please visit us on the web at www.redwoodlogistics.com.

