Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
London, December 18
Fidelity Special Values PLC
Issue of Ordinary Shares
On 18 December 2019, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority of 15 January 2019, a total of 400,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence each at a price of 272.5 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.
Following this issue, the Company has the authority to issue a further 10,319,440 shares under the 15 January 2019 authority.
As a result of these issues, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 284,694,480 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is also 284,694,480.
There are no shares held in Treasury.
The above figure of 284,694,480 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
18 December 2019