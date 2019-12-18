The global artificial intelligence (AI) chips market is expected to post a CAGR of around 39% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The generation of massive amounts of data in data centers has necessitated the need for more power than what is offered by CPUs. This is compelling data center operators to increase the use of AI technology to improve uptime and reduce operational costs and enhance energy efficiency, infrastructure management, server optimization, security, and others. To capitalize on this growing opportunity, chip manufacturers are introducing AI chips designed exclusively for data center applications. These factors are fueling the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) chips market.

As per Technavio, increasing investments in AI startups will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market: Increasing Investments in AI Start-Ups

The implementation of AI technology is growing rapidly across many industries. This is attracting many players to enter the AI chips market to capitalize on the growing demand. Many start-ups are receiving significant investments from venture capitalists and major chip manufacturers for the development of AI platforms and chipsets. For instance, in 2018, SenseTime received significant funding and increased its total valuation to maintain its position as the world's most valuable AI technology start-up. Increasing investments in many such AI start-ups will boost the growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) chips market during the forecast period.

"Convergence of AI and IoT and the advances in the quantum computing market will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global artificial intelligence (AI) chips marketbyproduct (GPUs, ASICs, CPUs, and FPGAs) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to rising investments in autonomous vehicles and the increasing adoption of IoT devices in the region.

