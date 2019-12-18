UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date: 18 December 2019

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25



Director Declaration



Further to the announcement on 31 October 2019, UK Commercial Property REIT Limited ("the Company") advises that Chris Fry, who is due to be appointed to the Board from 1 January 2020, has an indirect interest in 6,445 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company through a relative's pension fund over which Mr Fry has discretion.

There are no other disclosures required to be made regarding Mr Fry in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) - (6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.





Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745001



