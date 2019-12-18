Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.12.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: 2149 ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
18.12.2019 | 17:52
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Director Declaration

London, December 18

To: Company Announcements
Date: 18 December 2019
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Director Declaration

Further to the announcement on 31 October 2019, UK Commercial Property REIT Limited ("the Company") advises that Chris Fry, who is due to be appointed to the Board from 1 January 2020, has an indirect interest in 6,445 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company through a relative's pension fund over which Mr Fry has discretion.

There are no other disclosures required to be made regarding Mr Fry in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13 (1) - (6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.


