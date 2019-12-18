Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company)

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

.

The Company announces that, on 18 December 2019 it repurchased 700,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at 336.39p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 22,287,778.

The total number of ordinary shares of 10p each remaining in issue (excluding 22,287,778 shares of 10p each held in Treasury) is 218,144,572.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

18 December 2019