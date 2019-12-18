Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2019) - Algonquin Capital Corporation ("Algonquin") is proud to announce the launch of its first liquid alternative mutual fund, Algonquin Fixed Income 2.0 Fund (the "Fund").

Algonquin Fixed Income 2.0 Fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund with the objective to generate positive total returns over the long term and to preserve capital. The Fund will primarily invest in Canadian and US corporate fixed income securities, with the portfolio carrying an overall investment grade rating.

The Fund will be managed by Algonquin's existing portfolio management team of Greg Jeffs, Alex Schwiersch and Brian D'Costa, who manage Algonquin's original offering Algonquin Debt Strategies Fund, an investment fund only available to investors that meet the "accredited investor" requirements.

Algonquin's liquid alternative mutual fund offering is an opportunity for investors seeking an enhanced fixed income strategy that will generate returns in the prevailing environment of ultra-low yields. The Fund is a complement to the traditional fixed income allocation of investors' portfolios.

For more information, please visit https://www.algonquincap.com/algonquin-fixed-income-2-0/ or contact your investment advisor.

