Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850312 ISIN: IT0000062072 Ticker-Symbol: ASG 
Xetra
18.12.19
17:35 Uhr
18,575 Euro
+0,045
+0,24 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,540
18,610
20:00
18,540
18,630
19:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENERALI
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA18,575+0,24 %