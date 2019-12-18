96% of employees are proud to be associated with their company

95% say they fully adhere to the Group's values

88% of employees consider themselves engaged or highly engaged

86% believe Convivialité is a reality in their work

Regulatory News:

For the past 10 years, Willis Towers Watson, the global leader in internal opinion studies, has conducted an independent and anonymous survey every other year of the 19,000 employees of Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI), the world's second largest Wines Spirits group. In addition to the very high response rate of 85%, an increase of 3 points compared to 2017, the results of the latest study once again reflect the record engagement of Pernod Ricard employees, with results far exceeding industry benchmarks. 88% of respondents considered themselves engaged or highly engaged, which is 7 points higher than global companies in the consumer goods industry. 96% said they felt proud to be associated with their company, which is 9 points above the norm. 88% would recommend their company, and 95% said they fully adhere to the Group's values. These results exceed scores for comparable companies by 8 and 9 points respectively.

This study was conducted with the Group's 19,000 employees in 35 languages across all its affiliates and markets. The 108 questions helped to assess Pernod Ricard employees' views on 14 complementary topics ranging from diversity and career development to culture and values. These results will be particularly useful to the Group when identifying potential areas for improvement, which will, as in previous years, be the focus for dedicated action plans.

In 10 of the 14 subject areas, the results upheld the record levels achieved in 2017. There were significant differences compared with the benchmarks, including performance review (10 percentage points higher), engagement (7 points higher), culture values (6 points higher) and communication (6 points higher). 86% of employees feel they are encouraged to behave responsibly and respect the Group's responsible drinking commitments.

Lastly, the vast majority of employees support the strategic decisions taken by management (85%, 5 points above the benchmark) and 74% state they have a clear understanding of the three-year strategic plan, Transform Accelerate, of which they are the main executors on a day-to-day basis, demonstrating their capacity to positively embrace organisational changes implemented over the past few months. Nevertheless, the Group still has progress to make in terms of speed of decision-making and execution within the organisation, which is one of the specific aims of Transform Accelerate in its "Human Resources" section.

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard, said, "Our culture is the driving force behind the exceptional engagement displayed by our employees. But more importantly, I want to pay tribute to their commitment to our strategic choices and the trust they have placed in our ability to transform; it is a tremendous competitive advantage in a particularly uncertain world that requires ever greater agility.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €9,182 million in FY19. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's three-year strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics. As illustrated by the 2030 roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "We bring good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked No. 1 in the beverage sector in Vigeo Eiris. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nations' Global Compact LEAD company.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has over 40,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005653/en/

Contacts:

Pernod Ricard

Fabien Darrigues External Communications Director

+33 (0)1 41 00 44 86

Emmanuel Vouin Press Relations Manager

+33 (0)1 41 00 44 04

Alison Donohoe Press Relations Manager

+33 (0)1 41 00 44 63