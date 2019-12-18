Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.12.2019

WKN: A116P8 ISIN: NL0010801007 Ticker-Symbol: INX 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2019 | 19:05
IMCD N.V.: IMCD completes the acquisition of South Korean based Whawon Pharm Co. Ltd.

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (December 18, 2019) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of pharmaceutical ingredient distributor Whawon Pharm Co. Ltd. ("Whawon").

IMCD acquired 57% of the total share capital from the existing Whawon management, who will continue to lead the company. The remaining 43%, will be maintained by the management, for a period up to 5 years after closing.

Attachment

  • PRESS RELEASE_IMCD completes the acquisition of South Korean based Whawon Pharm Co. Ltd. (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dd18fa36-a88f-4430-8810-33ca77d9bad7)
© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)