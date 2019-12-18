IMCD N.V.: IMCD completes the acquisition of South Korean based Whawon Pharm Co. Ltd.

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (December 18, 2019) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of pharmaceutical ingredient distributor Whawon Pharm Co. Ltd. ("Whawon").
IMCD acquired 57% of the total share capital from the existing Whawon management, who will continue to lead the company. The remaining 43%, will be maintained by the management, for a period up to 5 years after closing.
