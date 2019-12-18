Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12B8Z ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4 Ticker-Symbol: TLG 
Xetra
18.12.19
17:35 Uhr
28,100 Euro
+0,100
+0,36 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,950
28,150
20:00
27,950
28,150
17:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AROUNDTOWN
AROUNDTOWN SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AROUNDTOWN SA7,868+0,31 %
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG28,100+0,36 %