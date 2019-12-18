Aroundtown SA (IRSH) AROUNDTOWN SA PUBLISHED OFFER DOCUMENT FOR THE VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER OF TLG IMMOBILIEN AG 18-Dec-2019 / 19:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS* *AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHED OFFER DOCUMENT FOR THE VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER OF TLG IMMOBILIEN AG * *-ACCEPTANCE PERIOD STARTS TODAY-* _18 December 2019_ Following today's approval of the offer document by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), Aroundtown SA ('Aroundtown') announces the start of the acceptance period for the voluntary tender offer for all outstanding shares in TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ('TLG'). The acceptance period starts today, December 18, 2019, and ends on January 21, 2020. As previously announced, Aroundtown is offering 3.6 new Aroundtown shares for each TLG share. Aroundtown's and TLG's board of directors and executive management teams are supportive of the combination of the two companies on the basis of accretive long-term value creation potential for both shareholder groups. Additionally, Aroundtown has secured shareholder support from TLG's largest shareholder by entering into an irrevocable agreement of up to approx. 28% of TLG's shares subject to certain conditions. Shmuel Mayo, CEO of Aroundtown: 'We encourage TLG shareholders to accept our offer, as a high acceptance ratio would further increase the combined company's free float post merger which would pave the way for the entrance into larger indices such as the DAX. A high acceptance ratio will enable the combined company to integrate swiftly and will therefore accelerate our envisaged synergy realization, creating value for both shareholder groups.' TLG shareholders will receive the instruction for participation from their custodian bank. During the Acceptance Period, Aroundtown will publish regular updates of the acceptance ratio in accordance with the legal requirements. After the announcement of results the additional acceptance period will commence, which is expected to end on February 7, 2020. Further information on the offer can be found in the offer document and the prospectus which are available on Aroundtown's website under the following link: English version: https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/bonds/takeover-offer-tlg-immobili en-ag/ [1] German version: https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/uebernahmeangebot-tlg-immobilien- ag/ [2] *About the Company* Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL. Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. *Contact * Timothy Wright T: +352 285 7741 E: info@aroundtown.de www.aroundtown.de [3] 