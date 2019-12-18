The new gripper is ideal for small spaces but powerful and flexible enough for nearly any application

OnRobot, a global leader in robotic end-of-arm tooling, announces the VGC10 compact electric vacuum gripper that addresses customer demand for a small but powerful and highly configurable gripper for nearly any application. Based on the design of the award-winning OnRobot VG10 electric vacuum gripper, the compact VGC10 is smaller and lighter than its larger cousin, so is ideal for constrained environments and smaller robot arms, but offers the same impressive payload of 15 kg (35 lb). The VGC10 provides fast out-of-the-box deployment but also offers unlimited customization, with easily changeable suction cup options and the ability to add or replace arms to fit highly specific application needs. With this configurability, the VGC10 can grip and move a wide array of small, multi-dimensional, and heavy objects even with a lighter payload robot arm.

The VGC10 features two independently controlled air channels that allow it to act as a dual gripper with pick-up and release in the same action, further increasing efficiency and reducing cycle time. The gripper can also be used with a single air channel for higher gripping performance. With no compressor or air supply needed-eliminating the cost, noise, space, and maintenance of producing compressed air-this compact electrical gripper is easy to implement and move. Fully integrated software through OnRobot's new One System Solution platform makes it quick to deploy and redeploy on any major collaborative or light industrial robot arm for greater production flexibility.

"We heard from customers that they loved the features of the VC10 gripper but sometimes needed a more configurable, compact version, so we delivered," said Enrico Krog Iversen, CEO of OnRobot. "The VGC10 is another great example of OnRobot's mission to be the one-stop-shop for innovative, collaborative end-of-arm tooling that lets manufacturers focus on their application rather than the complexities of the robot."

VGC10 Features

Compact, lightweight, and powerful

Replaceable, customizable arms

Configurable suction cups

15 kg payload, weight .814 kg (1.79 lb)

100mm x 100mm (under 4 ins) footprint

2 independent air channels for dual gripping

Built-in electric vacuum

No external air supply needed

Integrated software

IP54 rated for harsh conditions

About OnRobot

Established in 2015, the company merged with Perception Robotics and OptoForce in 2018, followed by an acquisition of Purple Robotics a few months later. In April 2019, OnRobot acquired the intellectual property of Blue Workforce, a Danish company making grippers and a vision system. Now, the OnRobot product range features a wide assortment of end-of-arm tooling, including: electric grippers, force/torque sensors, a vacuum gripper, the award-winning Gecko Gripper, and tool changers. This new combination of offerings from OnRobot makes it quicker and simpler to automate tasks such as packaging, quality control, materials handling, machine tending, packaging, assembly, and surface finishing. The company plans to grow through further acquisitions in the coming years. Headquartered in Odense, Denmark, OnRobot also has offices in Dallas, Soest (Germany), Barcelona, Warsaw, Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore and Budapest. For more information, visit www.onrobot.com.

