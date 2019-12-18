The global rugged devices market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005481/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global rugged devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rugged devices are widely used in multiple industries for various data management functions. This is because these devices can withstand extreme temperatures, weather conditions such as rain, and other tough conditions such as drops from a forklift and truck vibration. For instance, in supply chain management, rugged devices are used to instantaneously collect and update supply chain data accurately and securely. The market is also witnessing the introduction of cloud-based rugged devices, which allow real-time data to be stored in a central server, thereby eliminating instances of data loss due to loss of device or battery drain. Many such advantages offered by rugged devices have increased their demand among end-users for effective data management. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global rugged devices market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30313

As per Technavio, strategic collaborations among market participants will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Rugged Devices Market: Strategic Collaborations Among Market Participants

Market vendors are focusing on strategic collaborations to expand their customer base and geographical presence, improve product offerings, and identify new areas of opportunities. For instance, in 2018, Zebra Technologies collaborated with Mediclinic Middle East, a UAE based private health group to provide a full range of healthcare solutions to Mediclinic Middle East's new Parkview Hospital in Dubai. The adoption of such inorganic growth strategies will boost product development and cater to the growing demand across various sectors.

"Emerging applications of rugged handheld devices and increased demand for IoT based rugged handheld devices will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Rugged Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global rugged devices marketend-user (industrial, military and defense, commercial, and government), type (semi-rugged, fully-rugged, and ultra-rugged), product (mobile computers, tablets/notebooks, scanners, air quality monitors), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to the increased demand for rugged devices from the defense sector in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005481/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/