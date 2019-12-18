The global cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market is expected to grow by USD 75.06 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 11% during the forecast period. The market is driven by rising awareness about CPR devices and increasing government initiatives. In addition, technological advances in CPR devices are anticipated to boost the growth of the cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 145-page report with TOC on "Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market research report by Type (mechanical piston devices, active compression-decompression devices, load-distributing band devices, impedance threshold devices, and other devices), Compressor Type (automatic CPR and manual CPR), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market Compressor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Automatic CPR

Manual CPR

The automatic CPR devices segment is expected to dominate the market during 2019-2023. With automatic CPR devices, there is an improved heart and brain perfusion, and the survival rates are better than through manual resuscitation devices. Moreover, the automatic CPR allows the chest to recoil and decrease the chest wall compliance, which eliminates the preload and does not stop the blood from drawing back to the heart. These benefits of automatic CPR devices will lead them to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North America was the largest geographical segment of the global cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market in 2018. The market in North America was primarily led by the US, owing to extensive healthcare insurance coverage, increasing R&D expenditure of vendors in the region, and the high adoption of technologically advanced products. Moreover, the availability of highly experienced surgeons and the presence of high-quality services are other key factors driving the growth of the cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market in North America.

Major Five Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Devices Market Companies:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates the business under various segments such as material, homes, health care, and others. The products offered by the company are the AutoPulse Resuscitation System and ResQCPR System.

corpuls

corpuls offers corpuls cpr. This is a new generation chest compression device with user-friendly operation. It can be used in hospitals and emergency medical services.

CU Medical Systems Inc.

CU Medical Systems Inc. provides the X-CPR. This is an automatic Sterno Thoracic cardiopulmonary resuscitation system. It can be used anywhere for treating patients with heart attacks.

GE Healthcare, Inc.

GE Healthcare Inc. operates the business under two segments, which include healthcare systems and life sciences. The company's key offerings include the integrated resuscitation system and the Giraffe stand-alone infant resuscitation system.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Nihon Kohden Corp. operates the business under the following segments: physiological measuring equipment, patient monitors, treatment equipment, and other medical equipment. The company's key offering in the cardiopulmonary resuscitation devices market includes the Lifeline ARM.

