Technavio has been monitoring the global ready mix concrete batching plant market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 122.4 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Read the 135-page research report with TOC on "Ready Mix Concrete Batching Plant Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Type (Dry batch concrete plant and Wet batch concrete plant), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The increasing demand for ready mix mobile concrete batching plants and increasing technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The use of ready mix mobile concrete batching plants is gaining traction in the market as they are highly cost-effective and portable. These plants exhibit a stable and steady operation even under harsh conditions due to the presence of manual-machine interface. They are equipped with twin-shaft mandatory mixer, which not only has the capacity to mix concrete uniformly but also has a far-reaching mixing direction, high mixing quality, and high ceaseless operation capacity. They can be easily transported to any construction site and assembled on site. They offer great mechanization and ensure a suitable production limit. Such benefits offered by ready mix mobile concrete batching plants are expected to drive its demand, which in turn will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Ready Mix Concrete Batching Plant Market Companies:

Ammann Group

Ammann Group is headquartered in Switzerland and operates the business under various segments such as Plants, Machines, Services, and Technology. The company offers CBS 105-140 S/T L Elba mixing plant and double mixing plants.

Astec Industries Inc.

Astec Industries Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group. The company offers RexBatch 150 custom batch plant and Logo 12 transit mix batch plant through RexCon.

ELKON

ELKON is headquartered in Turkey and operates under various business segments, namely Ready-Mix Concrete Batching Plants, Concrete Paver and Block Making Machines, Precast Concrete Batching Plants and Concrete Transport Systems, Continuous Mixing Plants, and Others. The company offers Ready mix concrete batching plant.

Haomei Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd.

Haomei Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd. is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business segments: Mobile Concrete Plant, Concrete Batching Plant, Concrete Mixer Truck, Concrete Pump, and Others. The company offers HZS50 concrete batching plant and YHZS25 ready-mixed mobile concrete batching plant.

MEKA

MEKA is headquartered in Turkey and offers products through the following business segments: Concrete Batching Plants, Concrete Mixers, and other Concrete Production Equipment and Crushing Screening Plants. The company offers dry batch concrete plants, compact concrete plants, stationary concrete plants, and mobile concrete plants.

Ready Mix Concrete Batching Plant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Dry batch concrete plant

Wet batch concrete plant

Ready Mix Concrete Batching Plant Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

