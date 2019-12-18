The global surgical tourniquets market is expected to grow by USD 148.06 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the prevalence of orthopedic surgeries and increasing product launches. In addition, the rise of specialized orthopedic hospitals and rehabilitation centers is also expected to drive the surgical tourniquets market growth during the forecast period. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global surgical tourniquets market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 133-page report with TOC on "Surgical tourniquets market research report by Product (pneumatic tourniquets and non-pneumatic tourniquets), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

Surgical Tourniquets Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Pneumatic tourniquets

Non-pneumatic tourniquets

Pneumatic tourniquets accounted for the largest surgical tourniquets market share during 2018. These tourniquets are witnessing an increase in demand as they aid in limiting intraoperative blood loss and create a dry operative field during surgeries. Also, vendors in the market are focusing on developing microcomputer-based pneumatic tourniquet systems, which allow automatic pressure control and are integrated with alarms and other safety features. Furthermore, companies are focusing on the personalization of these devices by incorporating several technological advances, which will increase their adoption during the forecast period.

Surgical Tourniquets Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

North America was the largest geographical segment in the global surgical tourniquets market during 2019. However, Asia will continue to have the fastest growth in the surgical tourniquets market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the expansion of orthopedic specialty hospitals and the increasing presence of market vendors in the region.

Major Five Surgical Tourniquets Companies:

Delfi Medical Innovations, Inc.

Delfi Medical Innovations Inc. offers PTSii personalized tourniquet systems having single and twin system configurations and color-coded twin channels. It is used for bilateral limb surgeries.

Stryker Corp.

Stryker Corp. operates through the following business units: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and spine. It offers SmartPump tourniquet system, a surgical tourniquet system, which is designed with EvenAIRe Technology Stiffeners and the Color Cuff Tourniquet. It helps to achieve occlusion at the lowest effective pressure setting.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. operates through the following business segments: Knees, Hips, S.E.T., Dental, Spine CMF, and others. In August 2019, the company received the US FDA 510(k) approval for The Tether, which is used for the treatment of scoliosis in young patients. The company offers A.T.S. 4000 tourniquet system, a surgical tourniquet system, which is designed with patented personalized pressure technology. It includes a dual-port and dual cuff points.

AneticAid Ltd.

AneticAid Ltd. offers the AT4 tourniquet system, a lightweight product that does not require an external compressed air supply. It comes with a mobile stand and cuff supply hoses.

Tactical Medical Solutions LLC

Tactical Medical Solutions LLC offers surgical tourniquets, including the SOF tourniquet generation 4 and the SOF tactical tourniquet.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

