The global testicular cancer drugs market is expected to grow by USD 421 million during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to several factors, such as the prevalence of testicular cancer, availability of combination therapies, and the awareness about testicular cancer.Request a free sample report

The market research report segments the testicular cancer drugs market by type (non-seminoma and seminoma) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Testicular Cancer Drugs Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Non-seminoma

Seminoma

The market will register maximum growth in the non-seminoma segment during the forecast period. This is due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of non-seminoma and the availability of effective drugs to treat the condition. Also, the availability of various diagnostics methods such as ultrasound, blood test, biopsy, and disease staging to determine the stage of non-seminoma and classify the subtype is contributing to the segment's growth.

Testicular Cancer Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to retain its position as the largest market for testicular drugs. The increasing prevalence of testicular cancer is a significant factor driving market growth in the region. Also, increased testicular cancer awareness programs by organizations such as Men's Health Network, Testicular Cancer Society, ChapCare, and Testicular Cancer Foundation has further boosted the growth of testicular cancer drugs market in North America.

Major Five Genetic Testing Companies:

Baxter, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Teva Pharmaceutical are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market.

Baxter

Baxter operates the business across segments such as Renal Care, Acute Therapies, Medication Delivery, Pharmaceuticals, Nutrition, Advanced Surgery, and Other. Ifex is the critical product offering of the company. It is an anti-cancer drug used to treat testicular cancer.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb operates the business in the BioPharmaceuticals segment. Blenoxane and Taxol are the key product offerings of the company.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly operates the business across segments such as Human pharmaceutical products and Animal health products. Velban is one of the key offerings of the company. It is used to treat Hodgkin's disease, lymphocytic lymphoma, histiocytic lymphoma, advanced mycosis fungoides, advanced testicular cancer, and Kaposi's sarcoma.

Pfizer

Pfizer operates the business across segments such as Pfizer Innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health. Toposar is the crucial product offering of the company. It is used to treat testicular, bladder, prostate, lung, stomach and uterine cancers.

Teva Pharmaceutical

Teva Pharmaceutical operates the business across segments such as Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. PLATINOL is one of the key offerings of the company. It is used along with other medications to treat bladder cancer, testicular cancer, or ovarian cancer.

