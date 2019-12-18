Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850501 ISIN: US1101221083 Ticker-Symbol: BRM 
Tradegate
18.12.19
21:55 Uhr
56,97 Euro
-0,55
-0,96 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,65
57,10
18.12.
56,72
56,89
18.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAXTER
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC72,95-3,04 %
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY56,97-0,96 %