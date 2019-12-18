The global glucosamine market is expected to grow by USD 229.19 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as increasing use of combination therapy, popularity of e-commerce in the healthcare industry, and rising geriatric population.Request a free sample report

The market research report segments the glucosamine market by application (arthritis and other applications) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Glucosamine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Arthritis

Other applications

Glucosamine finds a large number of applications in the arthritis segment. The market is witnessing a shift toward the use of nutrachemicals and dietary supplements such as glucosamine to treat arthritis without side effects. Globally, the geriatric population is increasing significantly, leading to a prevalence of arthritis as the cartilage is more susceptible to wear with age. These factors are boosting the growth opportunities for market participants in the arthritis segment.

Glucosamine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

North American region led the market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region will continue to dominate as the largest market for glucosamine. This is due to the increasing sales of OTC glucosamine products and the rising prevalence of joint-related indications such as osteoarthritis. The expansion of the geriatric population in the region is also contributing to the growth of the glucosamine market.

Major Five Glucosamine Companies:

Blackmores Ltd., Cargill Inc., Ethical Naturals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., and Herbs Nutriproducts Pvt. Ltd. are among the vendors who have a strong position in the global market.

Blackmores Ltd.

Blackmores Ltd. operates the business across segments such as Australia and New Zealand, China, Other Asia, and BioCeuticals Group. Glucosamine Fish Oil, Glucosamine Sulfate 1500 One-A-Day, Glucosamine Sulfate Complex 1000, Joint Formula Advanced, Joint Formula with Glucosamine Chondroitin, and Vegetarian Glucosamine Sulfate Complete 1000 are some of the key offerings of the company.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. operates the business across segments such as Animal nutrition and protein, Animal nutrition and protein, Food ingredients and applications, Origination and processing, and Industrial and financial services. Regenasure is one of the key offerings of the company. It is glucosamine hydrochloride synthesized from corn. It is available in the form of a granular powder and is certified for Kosher Pareve, Kosher for Passover, and Halal use.

Ethical Naturals Inc.

Ethical Naturals Inc. operates the business through its Unified business segment. GreenGrown, which is glucosamine hydrochloride synthesized from vegetarian sources, is one of the key offerings of the company. It is available in the form of granular powder and can be used for improving joint health.

GNC Holdings Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc. operates the business across segments such as the US and Canada, International, and Manufacturing Wholesale. GNC GLUCOSAMINE 1000 MG, GNC MSM-GLUCOSAMINE, GNC GLUCOSAMINE SULFATE 500 MG, DOCTOR'S BEST, and GNC TRIPLE STRENGTH GLUCOSAMINE CHONDROITIN are some of the key offerings of the company.

Herbs Nutriproducts Pvt. Ltd.

Herbs Nutriproducts Pvt. Ltd. operates the business across segments such as Natural infusion tea, Cold pressed oils, Functional foods, Vitamins and supplements, and Beauty. Glucosamine Chondroitin Complex with Herbal Extracts is one of the key offerings of the company. It is a combination of glucosamine sulfate and chondroitin available in the form of tablets.

