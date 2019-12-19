Majestic Gold Corp.: Majestic Options 8 Tenements in Western Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2019 / Majestic Gold Corp. ("Majestic" or the "Company") (TSXV:MJS)(FSE:A0BK1D) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter agreement (the "Agreement") with Plutus Resources Pty. Ltd. ("Plutus"), a privately owned Australian company, whereby Majestic has been granted an option to acquire a 51% interest in eight tenements or any number of them, located in Western Australia. Terms of the option agreement are as follows:

The tenements, collectively called the Fair Adelaide East project, are located approximately 60 kilometres northwest of Kalgoorlie, within the Eastern Goldfields Province of the Kalgoorlie Terrane. The Eastern Goldfields Province is host to some of the largest gold and nickel deposits in Australia including the Golden Mile (>70 Moz), Kanowna Belle (>5 Moz), Kundana (including Raleigh, Frogs Leg, Binduli; >5 Moz), Mt. Charlotte (>4 Moz) and New Celebration (>4 Moz).

Majestic may acquire a 51% interest in the full eight tenements by paying Plutus A$30,000 on execution of the Agreement, a further A$30,000 on or before December 2020 and expending a total A$2,000,000 in exploration expenses on the properties during the ensuing two years ending December 15, 2023, provided that Majestic expends a minimum of A$500,000 on the properties during the year commencing December 15, 2021 and ending December 15, 2022.

Alternatively Majestic may elect to acquire a 51% interest in fewer than the full eight tenements by making the two cash payments of A$30,000 and electing to expend a minimum of A$250,000 on any one or any number of tenements each and relinquishing the balance of the tenements back to Plutus, again provided Majestic expends a minimum of A$500,000 during the year commencing December 15, 2021 and ending December 15, 2022.

Following Majestic having earned a 51% interest either in the full 8 Tenements or any fewer number Plutus and Majestic shall either negotiate a joint venture for the further development of the then jointly-owned properties or negotiate a sale of a 44% interest in the said properties by Plutus to Majestic.

The eight contiguous tenements owned by Plutus comprise a total area of 1,322 hectares and are within the Eastern Goldfields Province of the Archaean Yilgarn Craton of Western Australia which covers a portion of the Ora Banda Domain of the Kalgoorlie Terrane. The Fair Adelaide East project covers a highly prospective portion of ultramafic rocks on the western limb of the Goongarrie-Mt Pleasant anticline in the prolific Kalgoorlie gold district which also hosts significant base metal occurrences. The greenstone rocks that host gold mineralisation at Fair Adelaide East play host regionally to the Siberia, Mt Pleasant and Paddington gold deposits. The geology of the project area covers predominantly mafic - ultramafic rock types which in part are covered by alluvial soils of varying depths and these areas along with a number of other prospective targets remain untested. The project is located adjacent and on strike to the Cawse lateritic nickel project. The project is considered to be prospective for economic Archaean lode-style gold as well as Komatiite nickel sulphide mineralisation.

Work by past explorers includes sampling of small pits within the granite, numerous porphyry dykes and quartz veins in the sheared ultramafics that returned results meriting follow-up of RAB and reverse circulation drilling of short holes that have yielded the following intercepts within the project area:

17 metres @ 1.1 g/t gold from 17 metres

5 metres @ 1.1 g/t gold from 22 metres

12m @ 1.28 g/t gold from 22 metres

17m @ 0.61 g/t gold from 15 metres

22m @ 0.27g/t gold from 8 metres

Plutus will provide Majestic with all tenement property information, including maps, reports and other technical information in either of Plutus possession or over which Plutus has control or access and aid Majestic in the evaluation of all data in order to formulate an exploration plan for the Fair Adelaide East Project.

Stephen Kenwood, P. Geo., a Director of Majestic, is the Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and approved this news release.

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused solely in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

