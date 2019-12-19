Alpharetta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2019) - Industry-leading, enterprise blockchain, white-label technology provider Ternio has released the findings of a new study titled "The State of Crypto Entrepreneurship 2019".

The objective of the study was to better understand the demographics of crypto founders, the number of jobs being created, and the success ratio of funded crypto startups. The Research was conducted from Oct. 14-Nov. 29, 2019. In total, 5,331 were organizations were analyzed.

Key findings:

2,577 startups have received funding, either VC, angel, or via an ICO.

472 (18%) of those startups have either closed or are no longer active. These startups combined raised $4.7 billion from investors.

56 (2.3%) startups have been acquired.

5.7% of crypto startups are led by women, 94.3% are led by men.

63% of crypto CEOs are white.

38% of crypto startups were founded by first-time founders.

NYC is the most popular city for crypto startups.

The U.S. is the leading country, with the United Kingdom in second.

Crypto and blockchain-focused companies currently employ an estimated 86,443 people across the world.

