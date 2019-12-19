Technavio has been monitoring the global feed acidulants market and the market is poised to grow by USD 826.41 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global feed acidulants market 2020-2024.

"Feed Acidulants Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Animal Type (Poultry, Ruminant, Swine, Aquaculture, and Others), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The rise in disease outbreaks in livestock and adoption of new technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Disease outbreaks in livestock not only lead to poor health and loss of animals but also impact meat production and the consumption and sale of animal feed. This is encouraging market vendors to add additives such as probiotics, acidulants, antioxidants, enzymes, and vitamins in livestock feed to prevent the outbreak of disease. The use of acidulants and natural growth promoters (NGP) in feed improve the nutritional quality of feed and promote overall feed absorption and assimilation. This is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Feed Acidulants Market Companies:

Anpario Plc

Anpario Plc is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under various segments such as Health Performance, Toxin Management, Feed Quality, and Hygiene Insect Control. The company manufacturers Acid Based Eubiotic (ABE) developed for poultry.

BASF SE

BASF SE is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Functional Materials and Solutions, Performance Products, Chemicals, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The company manufacturers feed acidulants such as citric acid, propionic acid, and formic acid.

BIOMIN Holding GmbH

BIOMIN Holding GmbH is headquartered in Austria and operates under various business segments, namely Mycotoxin Deactivation, Gut Performance Management, and Feeding Solutions. The company offers feed acidulants for various species such as aquaculture, ruminants, pigs, and poultry.

Corbion NV

Corbion NV is headquartered in the Netherlands and offers products through the following business segments: Ingredient Solutions and Innovation Platforms. The company offers lactic-acid based solutions to improve the performance of farm animals.

Impextraco NV

Impextraco NV is headquartered in Belgium and offers products through the following business segments: Animal Protection and Enhancing Animals. The company offers feed acidulants for various species such as ruminants, swines, and poultry.

Feed Acidulants Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Poultry

Ruminant

Swine

Aquaculture

Others

Feed Acidulants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

