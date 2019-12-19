The global automotive anti-roll bar market size is expected to grow by USD 359.41 million during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005513/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive anti-roll bar market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The need for automotive anti-roll bars is high for vehicles with high ground clearance, particularly utility vehicles. Increased adoption of utility vehicles such as SUV and CUV is expected to have a positive impact on the global automotive anti-roll bar market during the forecast period. To address the demand for enhanced comfort in utility vehicles, various SUV manufacturers are installing technologically advanced anti-roll bars, including the electromechanical variants in their vehicle models. As a result, the high adoption of utility vehicles such as SUVs and CUVs will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40713

As per Technavio, the development of an advanced automotive chassis control system will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Automotive Anti-Roll Bar Market: Development of Advanced Automotive Chassis Control System

Significant improvements have been taking place in vehicle ride comfort and safety with the integration of electronic chassis control systems with technologically advanced components, including anti-roll bars, air springs, and bushings. Prominent OEMs are installing adjustable anti-roll bars for better vehicle handling, reduced articulation stiffness, and minimized single wheel stiffness. Furthermore, the anti-roll bars incorporated in the system allow the vehicle to maintain precise roll control during heavy cornering while decoupling the vehicle suspension system in a straight line for improved wheel articulation. Thus, these developments of an advanced automotive chassis control system are further expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

"Increasing number of motorsport events and the growing emphasis on vehicle safety and comfort will boost the automotive anti-roll bar market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Automotive Anti-Roll Bar Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global automotive anti-roll bar marketby application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America)

APAC led the automotive anti-roll bar market share in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively owing to the growing demand for anti-roll bars from the passenger cars as well as the commercial vehicles segment. Also, the presence of a large automotive production base and increasing demand for passenger vehicles with advanced safety and comfort features are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005513/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/