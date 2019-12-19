Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 940561 ISIN: GB0009252882 Ticker-Symbol: GS7 
Xetra
18.12.19
17:35 Uhr
21,075 Euro
+0,230
+1,10 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,055
21,160
18.12.
20,930
21,050
18.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC21,075+1,10 %