The increasing awareness about immunization programs and access to vaccines and emergence of strategies to improve conjugate vaccine manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Initiatives aimed at increasing the awareness about well recognized and successful public health immunization programs are promoting the overall vaccine coverage around the globe. For instance, World Pneumonia Day is celebrated every year on November 12 to lower the incidence of pneumonia and reduce the resultant mortality rate. Similarly, other programs are focusing on improving drug delivery and diagnostics to address the health issues in low and middle-income countries. Such initiatives targeted towards boosting the access to vaccines will drive the demand for conjugate vaccines. Conjugate vaccines are developed to immunize against a single antigen or two or more strains of the same microorganism. Thus, the promotion of immunization programs will lead to an increase in demand for conjugate vaccines leading to market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Conjugate Vaccines Market Companies:

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. is headquartered in India and operates the business under the segment: Pharmaceuticals. The company offers a conjugate vaccine, Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. This vaccine is developed to protect infants, young children, and adults against disease caused by the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business units: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer healthcare. The company offers MENVEO vaccine to prevent the risk of developing invasive meningococcal disease.

Integrated Biotherapeutics Inc.

Integrated Biotherapeutics Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under the business segment: Biopharmaceuticals. The company offers IBT-V02 vaccine for the prevention of recurrent skin and skin structure infections.

Merck Co. Inc.

Merck Co. Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals and Animal health. The company offers PedvaxHIB, a haemophilus b conjugate vaccine.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the business segment: Pharmaceuticals. The company offers a hemophilus b conjugate vaccine, HibTITER, to prevent infections that can be caused by Hemophilus influenza type b bacteria.

Conjugate Vaccines Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Multivalent conjugate vaccine

Monovalent conjugate vaccine

Conjugate Vaccines Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

