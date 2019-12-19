AFintech Announces Investment in Crypto Exchange Coinfinit for South Korean Market Expansion

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Hong Kong based global blockchain services platform AFintech announces its investment in Coinfinit, a Top 10 Cryptocurrency Exchange in South Korea.

AFintech noted that the financial backing will help Coinfinit Exchange develop a marketplace for digital assets to increase cryptocurrency adoption in South Korea.

Ricky Ng, the founder of AFintech, said "AFintech is excited to invest in Coinfinit. Our global resource in blockchain industry will offer the customized and integrative service for Coinfinit. We also believe Coinfinit's best-in-class products and strong brand create a leading position in the cryptocurrency trading market. We are planning to provide more program with the quality services for listing in South Korea."

So far, AFintech is currently incubating a number of startups, including Bitsdaq, i-House.com, Bitwork and many others. AFintech's goal is to provide funding, incubate projects, provide resources for growth and mentoring to empower blockchain and crypto entrepreneurs, projects and communities.

Dongwoo Kim, the CEO of Coinfinit commented, "We are excited to have AFintech as our investor. Their flexible capital mandate and their ability to understand the growth dynamics of our exchange made them an ideal partner for Coinfinit. With AFintech's support, Coinfinit expects a sizable amount of trading volume from South Korea consumers. I am confident in the ability of Coinfinit to increase cryptocurrency adoption in the country while assisting the public in learning more about digital assets."

The mission of Afintech is to create an ecosystem to support industry projects that help to grow the next generation of blockchain services, forming a community of blockchain entrepreneurs to collaborate and develop the full potential of blockchain technology and its social impact, while increasing cryptocurrency adoption globally.

About AFintech

AFintech group focuses exclusively on blockchain i-bank and token listing services, covering crypto fundraising, advisory, project incubation, business acceleration, and also provides marketing, partnership and localization services. It helps token listing on different exchange network. AFintech's major products are Bitsdaq, Bittrex partner exchange in Singapore, Macau, and Canada; i-House, a leading global real estate blockchain cloud platform; Bitwork, best blockchain community in Asia. AFintech aims at building a blockchain i-bank ecosystem with multiple investment portfolio and financial services in Asia.

Official website https://afintech.ai/

About Coinfinit

Coinfinit is a cryptocurrency exchange in Korea founded in 2018. Supported by a strong asset protection system through multi-factor verification, 24-hour trading platform and 24-hour customer service system, Coinfinit offers convenient services to numerous users. Coinfinit is making progress in order to implement a real economy system through strategic partnerships with companies in Korea and abroad. Coinfinit is registered as a member of KBIPA, a corporation which secured a formal permission from the Korean government.

Official website: https://www.coinfinit.com/

