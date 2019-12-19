Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, announces a fundraising of over €400 million for a fund aimed at offering European private markets investment solutions to HNW individuals, clients of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, Italy's largest private banking network.

This initiative leverages Tikehau Capital's investment platform and established track record to deliver a flexible solution that extracts value across cycles. The fund offers a bespoke, multi-asset solution aimed at providing high net worth individuals with diversified exposure to European private markets. The fund will invest across Private Debt, Private Equity, Real estate, and Special Opportunities.

The fund is the fourth generation of the Fideuram Alternative Investments ("FAI") platform, and has been subscribed to by almost 3,000 Italian investors, clients of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private banking networks.

Gianluca La Calce, CEO of Fideuram Investimenti SGR: "For this fourth edition of the FAI platform, we decided to partner with Tikehau Capital, a leader in the alternative asset management industry throughout Europe. The quality of our platform, combined with Tikehau Capital's rigorous and diversified investment capabilities, enables us to offer a unique and differentiated investment solution to our private clients."

Thomas Friedberger, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Tikehau Investment Management states: "We are proud that Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, the leader in the Italian private banking sector, has decided to partner with us to develop this innovative initiative aimed at offering private markets investment solutions to its private clients. This initiative will enable us to further deploy our investment expertise across the European economy and provide a service to high net worth clients."

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €24.3bn of assets under management (as at 30 September 2019) and shareholders' equity of €3.1bn (as at 30 June 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 500 staff (as at 30 September 2019) in its Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relates to Tikehau Capital North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191218005785/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:

Tikehau Capital: Julien Sanson +44 20 3821 1001

Finsbury: Arnaud Salla Charles O'Brien +44 207 251 3801

press@tikehaucapital.com

Shareholders and Investors Contact:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com