Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces closing of deals to register its Strategic partnership with Mail.ru Group 19-Dec-2019 / 08:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sberbank announces closing of deals to register its Strategic partnership with Mail.ru Group officially, buy into MFT, and create O2O platform for foodtech, taxi, and car sharing services ? Sberbank closes deal to acquire 36% stake in MF Technologies. ? Sberbank and Mail.ru Group complete formation of partnership to develop mobility and foodtech solutions and services. ? Sberbank and Mail.ru Group set up Board of Directors for their O2O (online to offline) joint venture and choose BoD Chairman. ? Sberbank nominates its representative for Mail.ru Group's Board of Directors. December 19, 2019, Moscow - Sberbank and Mail.ru Group have completed the formation of their foodtech and mobility partnership. Sberbank also announces the acquisition of a 36% interest in MF Technologies, which controls 58.3% of votes in Mail.ru Group. Sberbank buys into MF Technologies Sberbank has closed the deal to acquire a 36% stake in MF Technologies JSC from Gazprombank JSC and state-owned corporation Rostec to become a full-fledged partner. As a result, MF Technologies shareholder structure will be as follows: MegaFon (45%), Sberbank (36%), Rostec (10%), USM Holdings (9%). Sberbank will get one seat on the Board of Directors of Mail.ru Group. Lev Khasis, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank, has been nominated for the position. Sberbank and Mail.ru Group complete formation of foodtech & mobility partnership The parties have gotten equal stakes in the JV; up to 10% of shares will be allocated for the long-term motivation program to incentivize O2O platform employees. All corporate and regulatory approvals, including those from the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia, have been obtained. The parties will contribute complementary foodtech and mobility assets along with investment to the platform. Their aggregate value will reach of up to RUB64.6 bln if business KPIs are met by November 2020. According to parties' estimates, the funding being injected in the JV should be sufficient for the platform to implement its current business plans and reach the break-even point. On top of that, the parties might consider bringing in more investors down the road to facilitate the platform's further development. Details of the deal: ? JV's shareholding in Citymobil after the restructuring and investment will reach up to 95% by the end of 1Q20. MegaFon and Citymobil founder Aram Arakelyan will keep their minority stakes in Citymobil ? The parties have agreed to consolidate 100% of SberFood, a digital platform for the restaurant market formerly known as Foodplex, which features the r-keeper ERP platform for restaurants. As a result of the consolidation Sberbank's current SberFood partners - Rambler Group and GHP Group - will get minority stakes in Delivery Club. JV's shareholding in Delivery Club will reach up to 98.1% ? The parties will contribute YouDrive car sharing service, minority stakes in DC Daily, Performance Group, SberMarket, and other complementary assets to the JV. The parties have agreed that the JV will be the only entity developing these services for each of the companies ? The JV will have received approximately RUB 47 bln in capital investment from Sberbank and Mail.ru Group by the time the deal is closed and an additional investment of up to RUB 17.6 bln if the KPIs are met. In this case the JV valuation will top RUB 100 bln, given the KPIs are met. The corporate governance structure implies setting up a Board of Directors, which will include three members from Mail.ru Group and Sberbank, each, and one independent director. Sberbank and Mail.ru Group representatives: ? Lev Khasis, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank ? Svetlana Kirsanova, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank ? Andrey Vanin, Senior Vice President, Director of Sberbank Ecosystem Development Unit (SberX) ? Boris Dobrodeev, CEO, Mail.ru Group, Russia ? Vladimir Gabrielyan, First Deputy CEO, Mail.ru Group ? Anna Artamonova, Vice President, Head of Email and Portal and Instant Messaging Business Units, Mail.ru Group The Board of Directors will be in charge of the JV strategy and will identify the company's top priority growth areas. The parties have agreed that the JV's Board Chairman position implies annual rotation - Boris Dobrodeev will be elected as the first BoD Chairman to be replaced by a Sberbank executive a year later. The companies in the O2O JV will maintain their current management teams. Lev Khasis, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board, Sberbank: "We've managed to finalize the terms of a complicated deal fast, a deal that involved multiple parties and assets. I'd like to thank all of our partners involved in the deals for their constructive and professional approach when rising up to the challenges we faced. We're happy that all the legal formalities are behind us. Our teams have already run a whole range of integration projects that should enrich customer experience and make our food and mobility solutions convenient and indispensable for a vast number of people. We expect that our joint O2O platform's products and services will be top choice for Russians." Boris Dobrodeev, CEO, Mail.ru Group: "We'd started collaborating with Sberbank even before the deal was closed, and we saw excellent results. We are pleased to move to a new phase of our partnership that will allow us to fully leverage the synergies of our ecosystems. We agreed that all the expertise in transportation and food tech accumulated by Mail.ru Group and Sberbank will be invested in the development of the new O2O platform. I believe that our joint efforts will have a compound effect, and we will be able to provide users and partners with a platform offering the best deals and the widest range of services". # # # Sberbank Yulia Emm Press office Tel.: +7 495 957 5721 media@sberbank.ru Sberbank is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Sberbank holds almost one third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, it is the key lender to the national economy and the biggest deposit taker in Russia. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is the founder and principal shareholder of Sberbank owning 50% of the bank's authorized capital plus one voting share, with the remaining 50% held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has customers in 18 countries. Sberbank has the largest distribution network in Russia with about 14,000 branches, and its international operations include the UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, and other countries. The bank holds general banking license No. 1481 issued by the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the Bank: www.sberbank.com [1] (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru [2]. ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 36369 EQS News ID: 939999 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3e4e083fcc465f2d5e11107e786437d1&application_id=939999&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5108f67d20e53a8c0b9305309cf36750&application_id=939999&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2019 02:03 ET (07:03 GMT)