Den 8 november 2019 observationsnoterades aktierna i Hembla AB ("Bolaget") med hänvisning till ett kontant budpliktserbjudande från Vonovia SE, genom sitt indirekt helägda dotterbolag HomeStar InvestCo AB, till aktieägarna i Hembla AB. Den 10 december 2019 offentliggjorde Vonovia SE ett pressmeddelande med information om att erbjudandet har accepterats av aktieägare i sådan utsträckning att Vonovia SE äger och kontrollerar mer än 90 procent av utestående aktier i Bolaget och att bolaget avsåg att påkalla tvångsinlösen av resterande aktier i Bolaget samt verka för en avnotering av dessa från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 18 december 2019 inkom Bolaget med en ansökan till Nasdaq Stockholm AB ("Börsen") om avnotering från Nasdaq Stockholm. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag observationsnoterat om bolaget ansökt om avnotering. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att observationsnoteringen av aktierna i Hembla AB (HEM B, ISIN-kod SE0005594728, orderboks-ID 100378) ska updateras. On November 8, 2019, the shares in Hembla AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public cash offer from Vonovia SE, through its indirectly wholly owned subsidiary HomeStar InvestCo AB, to the shareholders in Hembla AB. On December 10, 2019, Vonovia SE published a press release with information that the offer had been accepted to an extent that Vonovia SE owns and holds more than 90 percent of the outstanding shares in the Company and that it intended to initiate a compulsory acquisition procedure regarding the rest of the shares in the Company and to promote a delisting of the shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On December 18, 2019, the Company submitted an application to Nasdaq Stockholm AB ("the Exchange") regarding delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company has applied for delisting. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status of the shares in Hembla AB (HEM B, ISIN-kod SE0005594728, orderboks-ID 100378) shall be updated. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.