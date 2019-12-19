Meikles Ld - Result of AGM

MEIKLES LIMITED

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE OF THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 13 DECEMBER 2019

Shareholders are advised that:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Ordinary Resolution Number 1: To receive and adopt the Group Financial Statement for the year ended 31 March 2019 and the reports of the Directors and Auditors.

Ordinary Resolution Number 1 was passed by shareholders.

Ordinary Resolution Number 2: To consider the re-appointment of the following Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election:

John Ralph Thomas Moxon.

Ordinary Resolution Number 2 was passed by shareholders.

Ordinary Resolution Number 3: To consider the re-appointment of the following Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-election:

James Andrew Mushore

Ordinary Resolution Number 3 was passed by shareholders.

Ordinary Resolution Number 4: To confirm Director's fees amounting to ZWL65,784 for the year ended 31 March 2019

Ordinary Resolution Number 4 was passed by shareholders.

Ordinary Resolution Number 5: To approve the Auditors' fees of ZWL214,898 for the year ended 31 March 2019 .

Ordinary Resolution Number 5 was passed by shareholders

Ordinary Resolution Number 6: To appoint auditors for the year ending 31 March 2020. Messrs Deloitte & Touche, auditors for the year ended 31 March 2019 , have indicated their willingness to continue in the office.

Ordinary Resolution Number 6 was passed by shareholders.

SPECIAL BUSINESS

1.1 As a special resolution

That the company be and is hereby authorised to alter or otherwise restructure its share capital such that the nominal value per share shall be redenominated from US$0.01 (One United States cent) to ZWL0.01 (One Zimbabwe cent) following the promulgation of Statutory Instrument 142/2019 abolishing the multi-currency and introducing the Zimbabwe Dollar as mono currency.

Special Resolution Number 1.1 was passed by shareholders

1.2 As a special resolution

That, the Memorandum and Articles of Association, to the extent necessary, be and are hereby amended accordingly, such that any and all reference to "nominal value" of shares shall mean and read "ZWL0.01"per share.

Special Resolution Number 1.2 was passed by shareholders

That, the Memorandum and Articles of Association be amended by inserting the following under section 64:-

"Notwithstanding any other provisions of these Articles of Association, notice given in terms of section 64 of these Articles of Association may be given either in writing or through electronic mode via electronic mail to the electronic address last provided by such member, or posted on the Company's official website.Should a member request a hard copy of such document then the Company shall ensure that a hard copy is availed to the member."

Special Resolution Number 1.3 was passed by shareholders

By order of the Board

THABANI MPOFU

COMPANY SECRETARY

18 DECEMBER 2019