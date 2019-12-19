Scanship Holding ASA: Scanship strengthens the position on landbased markets with unique ETIA pyrolysis technology

Scanship Holding ASA through its subsidiary ETIA SAS has entered an equipment delivery contract to provide a first Biogreen system in Germany. The project is dedicated to convert wood into renewable products, biocoal, biochar and heat. Installation will become first of its kind example of circular economy in the region and it opens a significant expansion opportunity for the local market and will demonstrate a new approach towards decarbonization of industry by delivering biomass derived and carbon neutral solid fuels. The target of ETIA customer is to roll up the technology in wider scale in the upcoming years. The first plant is intended to be installed during the end of 2020.





For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin - CEO

Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no





ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

In Scanship and our subsidiary Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Scanship technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Scanship Holding ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker SSHIP). In 2018 the Scanship group and Etia had combined annual revenues of NOK 430 million and 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.



