Gregory P. Zengo, MD, Who Offers Botox Training and More Through PracticalCME.com, Launches his New YouTube Channel

Dr. Zengo's YouTube Channel Features Educational Videos on Subjects like Dermal Fillers, Botox and How to Get a Great Night of Sleep

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Gregory P. Zengo, MD, the Founder of PracticalCME Medical Training and sought-after speaker on both the aesthetic and wellness medicine topics, is pleased to announce the launch of his new YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHpPgIvJOq_25orPG7-wd3Q.

To learn more about Dr. Zengo's Botox Training and Dermal Filler Certification course, which is available through PracticalCME.com, please visit https://www.practicalcme.com/courses/botox-training-dermal-filler-certification-cme-courses/.

As Dr. Zengo noted, he understands that while many people have questions about Botox and other procedures, they may not always know where to go for accurate and up-to-date information.

This knowledge inspired him to create and launch his new YouTube channel, and provide people with educational and in-depth videos on a number of health topics.

Even though Dr. Zengo's YouTube channel was just recently launched, it already contains a number of interesting videos including, "Your Guide to Dermal Fillers and How You Can Choose the Right One" and "Great Sleep? Go Beyond the CPAP Mask and the Drugs."

Dr. Zengo definitely has the credentials and experience to create factual and helpful videos on his new YouTube channel. Since 2006, he has trained hundreds of physicians in aesthetic procedures like Botox, Dermal Fillers, Liposuction, and Sclerotherapy, in addition to wellness services like BHRT with Saliva Testing, and medical weight loss.

At PracticalCME, Dr. Zengo keeps his class sizes very small and offers hands-on learning with actual products, including Botox and Dermal Fillers.

After completing medical school at Emory University in Atlanta, Dr. Zengo completed his residency training at Emory. As a resident, he was awarded the title of Chief Administrative Resident and Resident Teacher of the Year. He has trained with some of the world's best practitioners in Sclerotherapy, Mesotherapy, Liposuction, and Natural Medicine.

"My own practice in Georgia serves as a laboratory for everything that is new in aesthetic medicine," Dr. Zengo noted, adding that what works in reality becomes PracticalCME's next training course.

"By remaining in close contact with hundreds of doctors, I am always enriching the course content to make our training the most valuable anywhere."

About PracticalCME:

Since 2008, PracticalCME has been the leader in small-group live training courses and online video courses in popular aesthetic and wellness services. PracticalCME offers CME credit and certification to hundreds of doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and nurses. For more information, please visit https://www.practicalcme.com.

