Bulldog Reporter: Announcing the 2019 Bulldog Stars of PR Award Winners

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Bulldog Reporter is pleased to announce the winners of our 2019 Stars of PR Awards program, recognizing the best and brightest public relations professionals and agencies of 2019.

J.J. Colao, Founder of Haymaker Group, has received the highest honour in the individual categories - PR Star of 2019.

French/West/Vaughan has received the highest honour in the agency categories - Best PR Agency of 2019.

Congratulations to our grand prize winners!

The program received a record-breaking number of entries this year, so our illustrious panel of journalist judges had their work cut out for them to select winners from entrants across over 20 categories. The following PR professionals, agencies, and companies have all earned bragging rights as Bulldog Award winners, along with extensive promotion on the Bulldog Awards website and through Bulldog Reporter's newsletters and website. The Grand Prize winners also receive a Bulldog Awards trophy to add to their bookshelf.

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2019 Bulldog Stars of PR Awards!

Business to Business (B2B) Agency of the Year Gold - Lumina Communications Silver - Bospar Bronze - Fahlgren Mortine

Business to Consumer (B2C) Agency of the Year Gold - French/West/Vaughan Silver - Fahlgren Mortine

Small Agency of the Year Gold - Publicity For Good Silver - The Storied Group Bronze - Capwell Communications

Midsize Agency of the Year Gold - Vested Silver - Lumina Communications Bronze - Bospar

Large Agency of the Year Gold - Kivvit Silver - French/West/Vaughan

Global Agency of the Year Gold - Fahlgren Mortine

Best Boutique Agency Gold - Capwell Communications Silver - The Agency Bronze - Version 2.0 Communications

Best New Agency Gold - Super Connector Media Silver - KLG Public Relations

Best Industry-Focused Agency Gold - KCSA Strategic Communications Silver - KLG Public Relations Bronze - Capwell Communications

Most Innovative Agency Gold - Kivvit Silver - French/West/Vaughan Bronze - Bospar

Social Agency of the Year Gold - French/West/Vaughan Silver - Neff

Agency That Gets Results Gold - Fahlgren Mortine Silver - Bospar

Best PR or Communications Team Gold - Neff

Leader of the Year (Agency) Gold - J.J. Colao, Haymaker Group Silver - Rick French, French/West/Vaughan Bronze - Neil Mortine, Fahlgren Mortine

Investor Relations Professional of the Year Gold: Gabrielle Wilson, Pushpay

Media Relations Professional of the Year Gold - Curtis Sparrer, Bospar

Internal Communications Professional of the Year Gold- Cat Graham, Cheer Partners Silver - Matisse Hamel-Nelis, CNIB Bronze - Patricia Stortz, AT&T

PR Professional Who Makes a Difference Gold - Curtis Sparrer, Bospar

PR Up and Comer Gold - Santiago Villegas, 1903 Public Relations Silver - Brian Hammel, Fahlgren Mortine Bronze - Margaret Mouat, Mission Control Communications

PR Star Under 40 Gold - Max Marcucci, RP3 Agency Silver - Craig Greiwe, Rogers & Cowan & PMK Bronze - Binna Kim, Vested

Public Relations Professional of the Year Gold - J.J. Colao, Haymaker Group Silver - Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group Bronze - Ishviene Arora, Vested



