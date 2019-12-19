Bulldog Reporter: Announcing the 2019 Bulldog Stars of PR Award Winners

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Bulldog Reporter is pleased to announce the winners of our 2019 Stars of PR Awards program, recognizing the best and brightest public relations professionals and agencies of 2019.
J.J. Colao, Founder of Haymaker Group, has received the highest honour in the individual categories - PR Star of 2019.
French/West/Vaughan has received the highest honour in the agency categories - Best PR Agency of 2019.
Congratulations to our grand prize winners!
The program received a record-breaking number of entries this year, so our illustrious panel of journalist judges had their work cut out for them to select winners from entrants across over 20 categories. The following PR professionals, agencies, and companies have all earned bragging rights as Bulldog Award winners, along with extensive promotion on the Bulldog Awards website and through Bulldog Reporter's newsletters and website. The Grand Prize winners also receive a Bulldog Awards trophy to add to their bookshelf.
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2019 Bulldog Stars of PR Awards!
- Business to Business (B2B) Agency of the Year
- Gold - Lumina Communications
- Silver - Bospar
- Bronze - Fahlgren Mortine
- Business to Consumer (B2C) Agency of the Year
- Gold - French/West/Vaughan
- Silver - Fahlgren Mortine
- Small Agency of the Year
- Gold - Publicity For Good
- Silver - The Storied Group
- Bronze - Capwell Communications
- Midsize Agency of the Year
- Gold - Vested
- Silver - Lumina Communications
- Bronze - Bospar
- Large Agency of the Year
- Gold - Kivvit
- Silver - French/West/Vaughan
- Global Agency of the Year
- Gold - Fahlgren Mortine
- Best Boutique Agency
- Gold - Capwell Communications
- Silver - The Agency
- Bronze - Version 2.0 Communications
- Best New Agency
- Gold - Super Connector Media
- Silver - KLG Public Relations
- Best Industry-Focused Agency
- Gold - KCSA Strategic Communications
- Silver - KLG Public Relations
- Bronze - Capwell Communications
- Most Innovative Agency
- Gold - Kivvit
- Silver - French/West/Vaughan
- Bronze - Bospar
- Social Agency of the Year
- Gold - French/West/Vaughan
- Silver - Neff
- Agency That Gets Results
- Gold - Fahlgren Mortine
- Silver - Bospar
- Best PR or Communications Team
- Gold - Neff
- Leader of the Year (Agency)
- Gold - J.J. Colao, Haymaker Group
- Silver - Rick French, French/West/Vaughan
- Bronze - Neil Mortine, Fahlgren Mortine
- Investor Relations Professional of the Year
- Gold: Gabrielle Wilson, Pushpay
- Media Relations Professional of the Year
- Gold - Curtis Sparrer, Bospar
- Internal Communications Professional of the Year
- Gold- Cat Graham, Cheer Partners
- Silver - Matisse Hamel-Nelis, CNIB
- Bronze - Patricia Stortz, AT&T
- PR Professional Who Makes a Difference
- Gold - Curtis Sparrer, Bospar
- PR Up and Comer
- Gold - Santiago Villegas, 1903 Public Relations
- Silver - Brian Hammel, Fahlgren Mortine
- Bronze - Margaret Mouat, Mission Control Communications
- PR Star Under 40
- Gold - Max Marcucci, RP3 Agency
- Silver - Craig Greiwe, Rogers & Cowan & PMK
- Bronze - Binna Kim, Vested
- Public Relations Professional of the Year
- Gold - J.J. Colao, Haymaker Group
- Silver - Nicole Rodrigues, NRPR Group
- Bronze - Ishviene Arora, Vested
Learn more about Bulldog Awards at bulldogawards.com and sign up to hear about updates on deadlines or upcoming awards programs.
About Bulldog Reporter:
Bulldog Reporter has been providing news, best practices and insights to PR and communications professionals since 1980. Filled with insights on topics critical to PR pros and communicators, including media relations, crisis communications, influencer marketing and many other topics you won't find anywhere else, the Bulldog Reporter email newsletter brings you compelling and relevant articles, plus timely updates about journalist moves and agency news so you can stay on top of your PR game. The Bulldog Awards, the only PR awards program judged exclusively by working journalists, are run by Bulldog Reporter and celebrate the best and brightest in corporate communications and public relations. Bulldog Reporter, and the Bulldog Awards, are a subsidiary of Agility PR Solutions, a provider of media outreach, monitoring and PR measurement solutions for PR and communications professionals.
Media Contact:
Bulldog Reporter
Richard Carufel, Editor and Bulldog Awards judge
richard.carufel@bulldogreporter.com
SOURCE: Bulldog Reporter
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/570672/Announcing-the-2019-Bulldog-Stars-of-PR-Award-Winners