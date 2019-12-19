Real Estate Investor Clayton Morris Reaches the 200K Followers Milestone on Instagram

On His Instagram Page, Morris Offers Advice on How People Can Build Wealth and Have Financial Freedom Through Investing in Real Estate

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Clayton Morris, a successful real estate investor and CEO of Morris Invest, is pleased to announce that he has just achieved a very significant milestone: 200,000 followers on Instagram.

As Morris noted, he used to thoroughly believe in benefits of a traditional 9 to 5 job. Morris was working for a major television network as a news anchor, making a good salary and working towards 401K retirement.

However, as Morris noted, he continued to worry about potentially losing his job and thus, losing everything.

"That's when I started learning about investing in rental real estate. Bit by bit and year by year, I started investing in rental real estate. By age 40, I had built up as much passive income as I was making in my 9 to 5 job," Morris said.

Morris then decided to quit his job and dedicate himself full time to rental real estate. He now runs a real estate investing education company called Morris Invest, which helps people buy rental real estate and build long term passive income.

"Now I teach other people how to build wealth and financial freedom," Morris said, adding that he enjoys sharing tips with his followers on Instagram.

"Wall Street wants you to believe a 401K plan will provide for your retirement. But investing in real estate provides a better opportunity to build monthly passive income, which is why I teach other people how to do the very same thing."

Morris also advises that people work on things that "actually move the needle every day."

"Once you have an objective, set three daily goals that when completed move you steps closer to success. While doing this, it is important to tackle fear," he said.

Focusing on real challenges helps Morris' business to stand apart from its competition. He and his team spend many hours getting to know their clients in order to build a long-term relationship. This type of relationship has to be nurtured, which is why Morris said that, even though their competitors move faster and they could be making a lot more money if they went faster too, they don't do it in order to avoid making mistakes.

Morris Invest's next projects include building a content machine to help people make informed decisions about their financial future. Morris wants to create content on as many platforms as possible; YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

"Everywhere you go, I want to be there pushing you to make better financial decisions for your family." Morris said.

About Clayton Morris:

