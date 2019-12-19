CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Network Welcomes New Repair Store in Daytona Beach, FL

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / The nation's leading mobile repair group has expanded its presence in the state of Florida with the addition of CPR Daytona Beach. CPR Cell Phone Repair congratulates Keith Wilson on the opening of his second store within the franchise.

Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair, said of the store opening, "Our latest expansion underscores our dedication to providing affordable repair solutions to common electronics-related issues across the nation. We are thrilled to continue tapping into new territories, and we believe Keith's store will succeed in executing CPR's mission."

CPR Daytona Beach is located in the Tomoka Town Center, a large retail and housing space that sits off of North Williamson Boulevard. Keith's store falls in close proximity to thousands of Daytona Beach residents, making it convenient to enlist the services of a locally-owned operation. His technicians are well-versed in performing a myriad of device-related services ranging from repairing cracked screens and broken buttons to more complex issues, such as data recovery and water damage. Customers can also benefit from the many advantages of working with a CPR Cell Phone Repair store, such as free repair estimates, limited lifetime warranties, and exceptional repairs through premium-grade replacement parts and tools.

"Having been a part of the CPR network since 2018, we've had the pleasure to serve thousands of customers with faster, more dependable repairs," said Keith. "It's extremely rewarding to provide better solutions to our Florida communities."

In addition to CPR Daytona Beach, Keith also owns another CPR store roughly 25 miles away in DeLand, Florida. When he's not working between these two locations, he enjoys RV traveling, and staying up to date with the latest trends within the technology realm. To begin a repair with CPR Daytona Beach, please contact the store directly at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Daytona Beach is located at:

1307 Cornerstone Blvd

Suite G

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Please contact the store at 386-456-6655 or via email: repairs@cpr-daytonabeachfl.com

Keith's other store is located at:

CPR DeLand

2607 S Woodland Blvd

Deland, FL 32720

386-734-6390

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur

Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

