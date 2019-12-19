Incap Corporation:: Incap's schedule for Financial Reporting in the Year 2020

?Incap Corporation

Financial calendar 19 December 2019 at 2.00 p.m. (EET)

INCAP'S SCHEDULE FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING IN THE YEAR 2020

Incap Corporation will publish in the year 2020 the following financial reports:



- financial statements release for the year 2019 on Wednesday, 26 February 2020

- annual report for 2019 during week 13/2020 (week commencing on 23 March 2020)

- business review for January-March 2020 on Tuesday, 12 May 2020

- half-year report for January-June 2020 on Wednesday, 26 August 2020

- business review for January-September 2020 on Wednesday, 25 November 2020.



The annual report includes the report of the Board of the Directors, the financial statement of the Group and the parent company as well as the auditor's report for the financial period 1 January - December 31, 2019. At the same time, the company also discloses the report on Corporate Governance as well as the report on remuneration.



Incap's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, 20 April 2020 in Helsinki. A shareholder has the right to have a matter falling within the competence of the general meeting under the Limited Liability Companies Act addressed by the general meeting, and the related request shall be sent by 30 January 2020 to the address Incap Corporation/Board of Directors, Bulevardi 21, FI-00180 Helsinki, Finland or by e-mail to communications@incapcorp.com.



All the financial information will be published in Finnish and in English. Releases can also be read online at Incap Corporation's website www.incapcorp.com.





Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Corporation



