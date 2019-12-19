Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2019) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) ("Peak" or the "Company") today announced that one of its soon-to-be loan service centres in Shanghai has become an authorized representative of Xiamen International Bank (www.xib.com.cn), China Everbright Bank (www.cebbank.com), Huaxia Bank (www.hxb.com.cn) and Shanghai Hongdu Rural Bank (www.shjdrb.com) (collectively, the "Banks").

By virtue of the announced agreement, the Shanghai-based loan broker and future Jinxiaoer service centre, will now be authorized to offer loan products from the Banks, both on-site and through the Jinxiaoer platform. The agreement between the broker and the Banks was made possible when the broker became one of Jinxiaoer's service centres in the greater Shanghai area, giving it access to Jinxiaoer's over 40,000 sales representatives to potentially sell the various loan products at its disposal. Peak recently announced that it had acquired Jinxiaoer and stands to earn services fee on transactions facilitated by the platform.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China's commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

