VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (VOF) is a well-established, FTSE 250 Vietnam specialist fund that invests primarily via privately negotiated deals, with four major deals recently signed or close to completion. The manager takes a fundamental, bottom-up approach and invests on a medium-term view, which leads to many holdings becoming listed while in the portfolio. Longer-term NAV total returns have been good; VOF's 10.9% pa return over 10 years compares favourably with the VN Index's 10.5% pa return. The manager expects global stock markets will remain volatile - influenced by prospects for US interest rates and the US administration's focus on trade protection - which he believes increases the importance of private deal sourcing in generating attractive returns.

