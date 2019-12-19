The Chinese manufacturer's roadmap for its new module technology includes plans to raise panel output to 500 W. The Tiger modules are said to be fully compatible with the company's existing module encapsulation processes and equipment.PV module manufacturer JinkoSolar plans to increase the power output of its newly launched Tiger modules to more than 500 W by 2021. The mono PERC half-cut solar panels currently boast a conversion efficiency of 20.8% and total power output of 460 W. In a short statement to pv magazine, the company said that it intends to reach between 9 GW and 10 GW of annual ...

