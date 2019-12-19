Statkraft AS: Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal appointed new EVP European Wind and Solar in Statkraft

(Oslo, 19 December 2019) Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal will join the Corporate Management team of Statkraft as of 1 April as Executive Vice President (EVP) European Wind and Solar. She succeeds Steinar Bysveen who has decided to resign as Executive Vice President.



Ringstad Vartdal comes from the position as CEO in Golden Ocean. Previously, she has also worked as CFO of Golden Ocean, held various management positions in Torvald Klaveness and worked for Hydro Energi. She has a MSc in Engineering Mathematics from NTNU and a MSc in Financial Mathematics from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

"I would like to thank Steinar Bysveen for his substantial contributions to Statkraft's positive development over the past decade, as Executive Vice President with various responsibilities. At the same time, I am very pleased to welcome Birgitte on the team, who will lead a very important part of our growth strategy going forward," says Statkraft CEO Christian Rynning-Tønnesen.

By 2025, Statkraft has an ambition to become one of the world's leading renewable companies. Statkraft's planned growth in European wind and solar is an important part of this ambition and will be the responsibility of Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal. In addition, she assumes responsibility for Statkraft's Project Delivery Unit as well as investments in new business opportunities such as biofuels, hydrogen, electric car charging and data centres.

"Statkraft has an ambitious strategy and unique position for further growth within renewable energy. I am very much looking forward to embarking on this task and contribute to this growth together with the rest of the organisation," says Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, incoming EVP European Wind and Solar in Statkraft.

