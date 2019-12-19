Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2019) - ALX Uranium Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company) announced today that it intends to proceed with a name change to "ALX Resources Corp." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and the Company will provide further updates regarding the Name Change, including the effective date.

Appointment of Dr. Larry Hulbert

ALX is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Larry Hulbert as a technical advisor to the Company. Dr. Hulbert, B.Sc. (Hons.), M.Sc., University of Regina (1976-78); D.Sc. University of Pretoria, South Africa (1983); and NSERC Post-Doctoral Fellowship, University of Saskatchewan (1983-84), is a renowned specialist in magmatic nickel, copper, and platinum-group-element ("PGE") deposits. ALX welcomes his contribution to upcoming exploration in 2020 at the Company's Falcon Nickel Project in the Axis Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

Dr. Hulbert is a Registered Professional Geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of Saskatchewan, and with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. He is the recipient of numerous awards including the Barlow Medal from Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (1993), the Geological Association and Mineralogical Association of Canada Robinson Distinguished Lecturer (for 2001-2002), and the Earth Sciences Sector Merit Award by Natural Resources Canada (2003) in recognition of his exemplary effort in the sustainable development of Canada's northern mineral wealth.

Dr. Hulbert's extensive career as a geoscientist includes work in both the private and public sectors, in addition to the academic community. His work on many major magmatic nickel-copper-PGE complexes in the world is recognized throughout the international geological community. He began his career in the Lynn Lake nickel camp in northern Manitoba, followed by his extensive platinum-group-element work in South Africa's Bushveld Complex. From 1984 to 2007, Larry worked as a Research Scientist in the Mineral Deposit Research Division of the Geological Survey of Canada where he had the opportunity to analyze most of the significant nickel-copper-PGE deposits in Canada, including those at the Falcon Nickel Project. Since 2007, Dr. Hulbert has consulted for companies exploring for nickel-copper-PGE deposits internationally.

About ALX Uranium Corp.

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in northern Saskatchewan, Canada, a superior mining jurisdiction. The Company executes well-designed exploration programs using the latest technologies and has interests in over 200,000 hectares in Saskatchewan, a Province which hosts the richest uranium deposits in the world, a producing gold mine, and demonstrates potential for economic base metals deposits. ALX has recently acquired the Falcon and Flying Vee Nickel projects in northern Saskatchewan, the Vixen Gold Project in the historic Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and the Draco VMS Project in Norway. ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF". Technical reports are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for several of the Company's active properties.

