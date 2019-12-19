Chris Corrado to Join Sitehands' Executive Team and Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitehands, the technology company defining the next generation of IT field services, has announced the appointment of renowned technology and operations leader, Chris Corrado, to the newly created role of President and Chief Operating Officer, effective in early April 2020. In that capacity, Chris will bring his experience in managing secure technology platforms, infrastructure & data, technical and business architecture, strategy execution, workplaces and operations in scaling high growth technology companies to Sitehands on a full-time basis.

Prior to Corrado joining as an employee, he will be appointed to Sitehands' Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2020. In this role, he will be responsible for chairing the technology, operations and risk committee of the Board.

Corrado has extensive experience in operations, risk management, building and operating technology platforms on a global scale, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer at the London Stock Exchange Group. Previous roles include a variety of senior CXO roles at leading financial institutions, such as MSCI, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch and UBS. He has also served as CTO at eBay, CIO at AT&T Wireless and served as SVP of Technology, Strategic Initiatives and Business Architecture at Asurion, the mobile technology protection company.

"Chris' accomplishments in scaling companies and shaping organizations for the future are well known, he is one of the technology and financial industry's most prominent leaders," said Sitehands' Founder and CEO, JP Rosato. "His deep knowledge and hands-on experience in using technology strategy, operations and scale execution to enhance business outcomes is unique. 2020 will be a defining year for Sitehands and Chris will be instrumental in driving our global operational and strategic vision."

"Sitehands has a tremendous opportunity to lead, accelerate and transform how technology is implemented across nearly every industry," said Corrado. "I am fortunate to join this team and eager to complement the executive leadership experience as we further Sitehands' expansion and success."

About Sitehands

Sitehands, the world's first IT Field Services Marketplace, has bridged the gap between people and technology to create Field Services 2.0. With a global network of 20,000+ vetted and certified field service technicians and support for clients in more than 100 countries, Sitehands performs work for the largest Financial Institutions and Fortune 500 companies. While Sitehands is built for enterprise scale and compliance, Sitehands OnDemand is built to serve the unplanned and short-term IT needs any company encounters every day. To learn more about Sitehands and see why we were named a Gartner Cool Vendor in IT Services, visit www.sitehands.com .

