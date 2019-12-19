ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences Submits Technical File for CE Mark

Regulatory filing is a major step toward commercialization of TAEUS liver device

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), today announced that it has submitted its Technical File for CE Mark review to its Notified Body.

"Our CE Mark submission is a significant milestone for ENDRA," said Francois Michelon, ENDRA's chairman and chief executive officer. "It is the culmination of years of scientific research, quality system implementation and clinical data collection, and I'm very proud of the ENDRA team. "Our technical file is now in review and we anticipate receiving CE Mark for the TAEUS FLIP device in the first half of 2020, with the subsequent commercialization of the TAEUS liver system expected to commence in Europe in mid-2020. ENDRA also expects to submit a 510(k) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 510(k) clearance in 2020," continued Mr. Michelon.

The CE Mark represents a company's claim that a product meets the essential requirements of relevant European directives, and it is a legal prerequisite in order to place a device on the market in the European Union. ENDRA received ISO 13485:2016 certification, a prerequisite for a CE Mark, in May of 2019. The ISO 13485:2016 standard for medical devices establishes the requirements for a comprehensive system, covering the design, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices. Receipt of a CE Mark will allow the TAEUS liver device to be commercialized for use as a liver assessment tool for NAFLD and NASH, chronic liver conditions affecting over one billion people globally.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like CT or MRI, but at 1/50th of the cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with the over one million ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and inflammation (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures.www.endrainc.com

