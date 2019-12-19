BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc - Update research from QuotedData

Look past the short-term noise

Helped by a positive contribution from its short positions, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (THRG) continues to turn out benchmark-beating returns and leads its peer group, the AIC's UK Smaller companies sector, over the medium term. A share price return of 46.5% over the year to the end of November is the best among all AIC investment trusts.

