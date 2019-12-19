Jumio employees grew facial hair or wore fake mustaches in order to raise funds for men's health while also demonstrating Jumio Authentication's ability to authenticate real users whose physical characteristics had changed

Jumio, the leading provider of end-to-end identity verification and authentication solutions, today donated $10,800 to the Movember Foundation to raise awareness for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

The Movember Foundation is the leading charity dedicated to changing the face of men's health in the U.S. and around the world. Best known for their annual Movember fundraising campaign that takes place every November, they operate and receive donations year-round. During Movember, men start November 1 clean-shaven and grow a mustache for the month, getting friends, family and colleagues to donate to their efforts. Since 2003, more than 5 million men and women have funded over 1,250 innovative projects across more than 20 countries.

Individuals and organizations can also choose to host a Movember event or competition, which is exactly what Jumio did. During the month of November, Jumio pledged to donate $100 for every employee who participated in a mustache authentication contest. More than 100 Jumio employees from across the globe participated by either growing a real mustache or wearing fake facial hair and going through the Jumio Authentication process twice once with facial hair and once without.

"I am so proud that employees across the globe, representing every department throughout the organization, stepped up to support Movember men's health initiatives," said Jumio CEO Robert Prigge. "Movember is cause that's easy to rally behind it has had a personal impact on almost all of us in some capacity and we are thrilled to make this donation on behalf of our company and employees."

