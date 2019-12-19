SDLP - Seadrill Partners LLC 2019 AGM Results Notification

London, United Kingdom, December 19, 2019 - Seadrill Partners LLC (the "Company") advises that the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Members of the Company was held on December 19, 2019 at 11:00 am London time, at 2nd Floor, 566 Chiswick High Road, Building 11, Chiswick Business Park, London W4 5YS, United Kingdom.

The following proposals were approved:

To elect Andrew Cumming as a Class III Director of the Company whose term will expire at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Members; and

To elect Keith MacDonald as a Class III Director of the Company whose term will expire at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Members.

