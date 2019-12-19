RED ROCK SECURED: Red Rock Secured Featured in Fortune Magazine's 2020 Investors Guide

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Red Rock Secured is proud to announce that they have been featured in Fortune magazine's 2020 Investors Guide. The Investors Guide is created using information compiled by a roundtable of investing experts to create a comprehensive list of what to look out for each year.

In the 2020 Investors list, Red Rock Secured is the only Gold IRA company that is featured showing their strength within the industry.

"It is an honor to not only be named to the Fortune magazine 2020 Investors Guide but as the only Gold IRA company as well," says Sean Kelly, founder and CEO of Red Rock Secured. "Our team works hard for every one of our clients and our dedication has shown time and again that it provides results. We are dedicated to protecting the retirement accounts of our clients and we work to ensure that they can rest safely knowing their retirement is safe."

Red Rock Secured's two page spread within the Fortune magazine also highlights their upcoming Red Rock 2020 Gold Report. With the upcoming election, it is important to protect your investment portfolios and be ready for what could come next. To get on the early access list for the 2020 Gold Report, visit www.2020goldreport.com.

Founded after the market crash in 2008, Red Rock Secured was built upon the focus of helping to protect their clients' IRAs, 401Ks, and other qualifying tax deferred retirement accounts by helping them be invested in assets that are never fully depleted such as gold and other precious metals. Built upon their values and integrity, Red Rock Secured prides itself on their success and their customer service. Located in El Segundo, California, Red Rock Secured employs approximately 50 members and affiliates dedicated to protecting your assets.

