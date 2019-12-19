Announcing new product line, Compliance Brand, to join Flyte Classic vape pens in Cannabis 2.0 product line, The Company has $2.7 Million in orders for Cannabis 2.0 products, which will ship in early 2020

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2019) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTC: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates on its operations.

Compliance Brand Topicals

Beleave is excited to announce the launch of Compliance Brand, a new line of recreational cannabis-infused topical products, and the second initiative from Beleave and Volero Brands Inc.'s ("Volero") joint venture (the "Joint Venture" or "Partnership") after Flyte Classic vape pens. Announced on October 2019, the Partnership was formed to develop, produce, and distribute cannabis extracts, topicals, and edibles for the Canadian adult-use market.

Compliance Brands will launch with three products:

THC-Infused Face Serum An exceptionally light oil-based face serum that absorbs almost instantly into skin. This oil blend, high in linoleic acids, will not leave a greasy feeling on your skin. Contains jojoba seed, rosehip and lavender oils with a hemp seed ester and vitamin E.



THC-Infused Bath Oil All you need is a gentle stir to mix this product into your bath right away without slicks or residues. Contains hemp seed, birch bark, eucalyptus, marjoram, black pepper and nutmeg oils.



THC-Infused Multi-Use Balm This multi-purpose balm was created for every skin. Can be applied to lips, elbows, knees, heels or anywhere else that needs help and hydration. Contains coconut, apricot, hemp seed, jojoba, peppermint, rosemary and lavender oils with vitamin E.



Purchase Orders and Cannabis 2.0 Sales



This week, Beleave received the largest purchase order from a province in the Company's history. The Company now has $2.7 Million in orders, which will ship in early 2020, for Cannabis 2.0 products.



Cannabis 2.0 products play an integral and strategic role for Beleave as Canadians are looking for new and safe ways to consume cannabis. These investments allow the Company to meet that demand, while maintaining strict protocols and introducing higher-margin, standardized products to the market and looks forward to providing additional updates on orders and product sales as they become available.

Additional Employment Positions

Beleave's Human Resources team is seeking applications for seven new employment positions within the Company to bolster its workforce to assist with expanded operations in the coming months. Available positions will be posted publicly as needed.

Lloydminster, Saskatchewan Retail Store Update

As previously announced, the Company has finalized the sale of its retail location in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan and met all the criteria for the transfer of the license to the purchaser. The Company is now awaiting the SLGA's transfer of the license for the transaction to be completed, which it expects in the very near future.

London, Ontario Facility Update

With 250,000 sq ft of greenhouse space and 85 acres of land, the London, Ontario facility has received tremendous interest since it was placed on the market earlier this year. The Company looks forward to providing additional updates once an agreement has been finalized.

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

